Supermarkets will not join the conversation with Johan Remkes on Thursday, who mediates for the cabinet about nitrogen policy. Supermarket umbrella organization CBL believes it is especially important that the cabinet and the farmers’ organizations first enter into dialogue with each other in order to find solutions.

Earlier, the supers seemed to be talking to Remkes. Last week, the CBL was still a little concerned, because no official invitation had yet been received. According to a spokeswoman, the latter is still not the case. But that wouldn’t be the reason the supers are letting the talks pass this week.

The spokeswoman indicates that the chain would have been limited represented on Thursday. She also emphasizes that the CBL would like to talk to Remkes and the cabinet again at a later stage. The sector would indeed take its role in the sustainability discussion ‘seriously’.

Target

Earlier this summer, supermarket distribution centers were still the target of farmers' campaigns. Angry farmers with their tractors prevented trucks from driving in or out, making it difficult to supply stores. The blockades also led to empty shelves at various articles across the country.

Rabobank, ABN AMRO, ING and Triodos said they would be at the meeting with Remkes this week, as did their umbrella organization NVB. A number of industry clubs that represent the business community also sit at the table. Remkes previously led a meeting between ministers and farmers’ organisations.

special

Companies in the food chain, and supermarkets in particular, also play a role in the nitrogen transition, which will hit agriculture especially hard. Against the harsh nitrogen measures, the cabinet wants to come up with a better perspective for farmers who farm more economically and greener. Above all, farmers should receive a fairer price for their products.

“We are initiating the transition to circular agriculture with a good revenue model, so that farmers are enabled and socially appreciated to realize the necessary change, whereby young farmers have a future,” the coalition agreement describes. “We expect a non-binding contribution from banks, suppliers, the processing industry and the retail sector.”

nature crisis

According to mediator Remkes, the conversation with nature organizations about nitrogen policy today was 'a meaningful exercise'. According to him, the consultation in the provincial government in Den Bosch was intended 'to get a clearer picture of where all the parties in this debate stand exactly'.

More than a week ago, Remkes spoke with agricultural organizations. Afterwards, Remkes said that there is a crisis of confidence. "What was discussed today was that in the eyes of a large part of the participants in the discussion there is a natural crisis, which must be solved with a sense of urgency," Remkes said now. According to him, the participants also emphasized that it is not just about nitrogen, but that there are more problems. "We should not make the mistake in the Netherlands of having farmers make significant investments now to solve the nitrogen problem, if they will be confronted with completely different tasks in about four or five years."

Attention to own nitrogen plan

In Wednesday's nitrogen conversation, the construction sector will once again draw attention to the plan that was presented last year together with agricultural and horticultural organization LTO Nederland, among others, to get out of the nitrogen crisis. It states that emissions must be reduced by about 40 percent by 2030, whereas the cabinet is now working with a halving. Furthermore, a spokesperson for Bouwend Nederland does not want to say much about the conversation, which is also being held with other business organizations.

The plan, to which nature organizations and entrepreneurial parties VNO-NCW and MKB-Nederland also contributed, contain proposals for sustainability for the industry, construction and energy sectors, among others. According to the plan, the proposal would cost the government about 1.7 billion euros annually, but then the problems surrounding the granting of building permits and stable adjustments would then be a thing of the past. That would be good for tackling the large housing shortage in the Netherlands, among other things.

The construction sector is feeling the nitrogen problem. The lack of clarity about the amount of nitrogen that can be emitted, for example, leads to delays in tenders for large infrastructure projects. The nitrogen dossier is also one of the reasons why the acceleration of new housing developments is not getting underway.