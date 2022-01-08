In Alma-Ata, which suffered from pogroms and looters during the riots, supermarkets were opened, writes RIA News with reference to the operational headquarters.

Stores will work on a reduced schedule. As of Sunday, January 9, 28 supermarkets of the Magnum, Toymart and Small chains are available to customers. The administrations of the enterprises said that there was enough food.

Supermarkets have been heavily guarded after riots and looting. The city is completely surrounded by checkpoints, where dozens of military personnel are on duty.

The protests in Kazakhstan began amid rising fuel prices for cars on January 2. For several days there were clashes with the security forces. Kazakhstani stores ran out of essential goods amid the riots. There was a shortage of bread and toilet paper, these goods were only in large supermarkets in limited quantities.