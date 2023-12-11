Abras, an entity that represents the sector, criticizes changes made in the Senate and calls for the deletion of the section in the Chamber

A Open (Association Brasileira de Supermercados) wants the tax reform rapporteur in the Chamber, deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), delete the section that deals with the creation of an extended basic basket, which would result in a rate 60% lower than the standard and in cashback. The entity wants a single exempt basket with national reach.

In a note, the association states that the request “it has already been formalized” to members of 3 fronts in Congress:

FCS (Parliamentary Front for Commerce and Services);

FPA (Agricultural Parliamentary Front); It is

FPE (Parliamentary Entrepreneurship Front).

With this, the entity wants the format approved by the Chamber of Deputies in July to be maintained. Abras criticizes the changes made in the Senate in November, which will result in 2 types of basket.

“In the association's assessment, the idea of ​​an extended basket with cashback, approved by the Federal Senate, has the sole purpose of emptying the items from the exempt basic basket, restricting the consumption of the poorest. Many products that should be tax-free would be transferred to the extended basket, resulting in a significant increase in the tax rate for everyone”says an excerpt from the note (complete – PDF – 19 kB) sent to Power360.

In October, the tax reform rapporteur in the Senate, Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), said that the exemption from the basic food basket will take into account regional products. “We are already giving an indication that it will be restrictive. There will be sugar, salt, coffee, oil, rice, beans, an animal protein”he declared.

The so-called extended basket would include other foods.

According to Abras, there is a risk of “reduce consumer purchasing power, especially the most vulnerable”. The association claims that cashback will lead these people to pay “more expensive for food” and that the return of taxes still “not clear and established”.

“We must remember that around 10 million Brazilians are considered 'invisible' because they are not in the Government's Single Registry. A distinction should not be made between rich and poor based on consumption, but rather based on income, at the income taxation stage.”declared the association.