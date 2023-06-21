Expensive prices, tips for choosing when to go shopping. Here is the best time

The fridge cries – as they say – yet the moment of shopping is postponed because “there is no time”. In fact, going to the supermarket without taking care of the “proper moment” can prove to be a big deal waste of time and also of money, but that with some forethought can be saved. Here are which ones.

Google Maps it’s a very useful tool for finding the closest supermarket to us, but not everyone knows that it can also help us choose the best time to go to the store. As reported by the magazine Opathanks to the function “Popular Times” that is, the times with the highest number of visits, it is possible to see, in real time, how crowded our usual supermarket is and which peak times are to be avoided.

Simply search for the desired supermarket on Google Maps and scroll to the “Information” section to view the customer traffic data during the hours of the day.

