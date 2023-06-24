Estadão Contenti

06/23/2023 – 21:20

The adoption of the rate reduced to 50% for products in the basic basket, provided for in the tax reform, displeased the supermarket sector, which foresees an increase in the tax burden on food. Today, the products in the basket are exempt from federal taxes.

The president of Abras (Brazilian Association of Supermarkets), João Galassi, says that the organization started this Friday, 23rd, to make calculations to find out what the impact of the measure will be on the items that make up the basket and defends that the vote be postponed to August to give sectors time to prepare. “We’ve spent the last 30 years discussing this reform, why can’t we wait 30 days?”, asks the executive.

Galassi says that even with the benefit of a 50% reduction, food can become more expensive. Therefore, he defends the total exemption of CBS and IBS – the new taxes that will be created from the IPI, PIS, Cofins, ICMS and ISS.

There is still doubt about what the standard rate will be, even though preliminary studies by the Ministry of Finance have indicated a percentage of 25% in taxation. Thus, the basic basket products would be taxed at 12.5%.

Galassi claims that the products are already exempt from PIS/Cofins, as the rapporteur, Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), used as a basis the legislation that exempts the basket from federal taxes. However, there are items that collect ICMS. In São Paulo, for example, meat pays 4.5% ICMS and sugar, 7%. Items such as rice, beans and hortifruti are exempt. If the rate rises to 12.5%, they will be surcharged.

“The rapporteur opened a dialogue with us and is sensitive to the issue of food. We are going to prepare and deliver to him calculations on the impact of taxation on the basic food basket”, said Galassi. The calculations will predict the consumption quantities of each item, in addition to the average ICMS tax.

During the presentation of the preliminary text, Ribeiro stated that the Brazilian basic food basket is extensive and includes around 1,380 items, such as cleaning products. High-income consumption meats are also part of the basket, such as filet mignon and salmon.

Even so, Galassi defends the exemption, arguing that the benefit of lower taxation will benefit everyone across the board. He claims that there is also uncertainty about which products will be subject to selective taxation, whose rate will be even higher due to the impact on health and the environment, which may make the shopping basket of Brazilians more expensive. Today, beverages and cigarettes are on the selective list, but deputies want to include more products.

The executive stated that the gradual transition until 2033 is welcome and that it does not scare the sector, but criticized the standard rate of 25%, which he classifies as high. The percentage is so much higher the more exceptions enter the list of reductions and exemptions.

aliquot in check

The increase in the list of beneficiaries with the reduced rate of 50% in the tax reform could call into question the value of the rate of 25% projected by the extraordinary secretary of tax reform of the Ministry of Finance, Bernard Appy, for the Value Added Tax (VAT ), which will be created with the approval of the tax reform.

According to the proposal, IVA will be divided into two: CBS for federal taxes (PIS, Cofins and IPI); and IBS to replace state (ICMS) and municipal (ISS) taxes. Throughout the year, the secretary has been projecting that the VAT rate would be 25%, of which 9% would remain for the Union, 14% for the States and 2% for the municipalities.

This calculation took into account a reform with few exceptions and a uniform rate for all, as was the wish of the secretary, who participated in the drafting of the text of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) 45 and served as the basis for Aguinaldo Ribeiro’s replacement.

The question being asked right now is: how to maintain the same collection if more segments benefit from a reduced rate?

At first, the negotiations revolve around two areas to have reduced taxation: education and health. The number later rose to three with transport. Before the presentation, there was talk of four with agriculture.

The preliminary report, presented this Thursday, the 22nd, ended up with eight groups and goods benefited: education services; health services; medical devices; medicines; urban, semi-urban or metropolitan public transport services; agricultural, fishing, forestry and plant extractive products in natura; agricultural inputs, food intended for human consumption and personal hygiene products national artistic and cultural activities. The last item on the list surprised even the most experienced tax experts.

“If there are exemptions and sectors that will pay less, the others will have to pay more. And how much more?”, asks Isaías Coelho, a researcher at the Tax Studies Center at FGV-Direito de São Paulo.

For him, either the government knows how much it will collect and does not show it, or it is taking a leap in the dark. He charges the presentation of numbers and the setting of a trigger to be triggered in case there is an increase in the tax burden. In that case, the rates would have to fall.























