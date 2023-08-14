Is Ferragosto a holiday for everyone? This is not always the case and as in the previous holidays of the year, in almost all cities there are some points of sale that remain open. Leaving aside the various bars, ice cream parlors, restaurants or shops in the historic centers and seaside and mountain resorts that remain open for tourists and residents, there are several supermarkets belonging to large-scale distribution chains, who choose to remain open. Naturally, a lot also depends on the location of the shop itself.

The point of sale Decathlon in Grossetoa tourist resort full of campsites, will remain open, as opposed to other centers in the suburbs of large cities. Just as every supermarket will observe the area in which it is located to decide whether or not to stay open. In some cases they could decide for a reduced or broken opening hours. Obviously, on the different websites of the shops there will be specific indications on each single point of sale. They will stay the various outlets around Italy are open from Barberino to Valmontone, from Serravalle to Sicilia Outlet or Puglia Village. The timetable will mostly be 10-20 with the exception of Noventa di Piave which will open at 9 and those of Valmontone and Sicily which will close at 21.