Shopping on Ferragosto 2024 is not impossible. Today, August 15, there are in fact many supermarkets open even in large cities. It is always important, before facing the infernal heat of these days, to check on the website or on the social pages of the stores if there are indications in this regard: the information present in search engines on these particular days is not always 100% reliable.

Among the groups that have decided to remain open is the Conad which informed its customers with a note published on the site. “From North to South, We Are Present Throughout Italy. From Milan to Naples, from Turin to Bari to Catania, Conad supermarkets will be open to make your Ferragosto even more special. We have carefully planned the openings to ensure you fresh products and exclusive offers on this holiday”, it reads.

“To find out which Conad supermarkets will be open on August 15, 2024 near you, consult the store map on our website. You will find a practical location tool that will allow you to locate the store closest to you, complete with detailed opening hours”, the note continues.

However, no indication from the Co-opwhile as regards the Esselunga just go to the website (esselunga.it/it-it/negozi.html) to find the list of open stores and those that remain closed.

Despar has ensured extraordinary openings on the occasion of Ferragosto 8The list is present on the website despar.com), while Carrefour and Eurospin have not reported openings. On the website of Lidl (lidl.it) the points of sale and opening hours of the shops are indicated.

The controversy over the openings

“Since the Monti Government approved the Salva Italia decree which liberalised Sunday and holiday openings, Filcams Cgil has never given up on demanding the need to regulate commercial openings, asking for dignity for workers in the sector. The liberalization of openings has not benefited consumers or businessessimply by moving sales from midweek to Sundays and holidays. The impact on workers, who have undergone a profound revision of work organization, has been heavy: only in a few large national companies has it been possible to address it through company bargaining, in most cases it has been a unilateral initiative by companies that has weighed particularly on part-time workers, to whom the obligation to work on Sundays has been added, and on the most blackmailable fixed-term and temporary contracts”. This is what we read in a note from the Filcams Cgil.