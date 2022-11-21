Italians prefer discount stores to supermarkets. Low-cost spending grows by 9.7% in 2022

Supermarkets? No, Italians prefer i discount. According to the data Istat reported by Coldirettiin the first nine months of 2022 Italians preferred to go shopping in food discounters rather than in hypermarkets And supermarkets. In fact, discount stores recorded a growth of 9.7% on 2021, “against” the +5.2% and +3.6% respectively of hypermarkets And supermarkets. However, in general, specialized businesses recorded the largest increase of 9.1% year-over-year compared to non-specialized businesses which increased by 5.3%.

The growth of low-cost consumption “highlights the difficulty faced by Italian families who, driven by price increasesdirect their expenses towards low-priced channels, even renouncing quality”, he explains in a note Coldiretti.

In the current historical period characterized by high inflation and ever-increasing costs on the whole food chainItalians are “hungry” and always looking for discounts And promotions for different products, changing the purchase “locations” without remorse to find the most convenient offer. According to the estimated value of Coldiretti Italy’s families allocate around 20% of their total expenditure to food spending for an average value of 520 euros per month.

If the costs of the entire agri-food chain undergo an increase, prices rise in cascade. Starting from agriculture, “there are in fact increases in costs ranging from +170% of fertilizers at +90% of feed to +129% for the diesel up to +500% of bills to pump water for crop irrigation”. In general, in the nine months sales of foodstuffs grew in value (+0.8%) while recording a decrease in volume (-0.2 per cent).

