Huge bonuses

The new Oxfam report Not in this Together calculated that during the pandemic, the listed supermarkets surveyed distributed 98 percent of their net profits to owners and shareholders. They spent approximately $11.3 billion on corona-related protection measures, including to make their own stores safe, hire more store staff and pay their own staff bonuses. The market capitalization of the supermarkets rose by 101 billion dollars (between March and December 2020) compared to an increase of 75 billion dollars in 2019. The unlisted supermarkets in Germany and the Netherlands, such as Aldi, Lidl, Jumbo and Plus also benefited enormously in this period, but because most of them do not publish complete financial reports, it is not always possible to determine with certainty how high the profits are.

The CEO of Ahold Delhaize, the parent company of Albert Heijn, received a total remuneration of 6 million euros in corona year 2020, 1.6 million more than the year before. At the same time, the Albrecht family, the owners of Aldi, and Dieter Schwarz, the owner of Lidl, saw their assets grow by 37 percent and 30 percent respectively in less than a year during corona. Oxfam’s report also makes clear that exploitation and discrimination against workers and producers in their supply chains remains pervasive and systematic. Female workers appear to be especially vulnerable, even during this pandemic.

None of the supermarkets surveyed published an action plan or explicit targets to improve the position of women in their supply chains. Only two supermarkets, the British Tesco and the German Rewe, do have a women’s rights policy and are taking steps to tackle the disadvantaged position of women. Aldi and Lidl have announced such policies, but have not published anything to date.