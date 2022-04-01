The supermarkets of the Region do not appreciate for the moment a drop in purchases by consumers despite the progressive increase in prices that is reflected in the evolution of the CPI. An inflationary trend that began to be reflected in the last stretch of last year and that has worsened especially at the start of 2022, as the cost of energy and fuel skyrocketed even more, in addition to the effects of Russia’s war against Ukraine , which has affected some products.

“We don’t know what food inflation is yet, but depending on what has happened in the previous months, we may finally be three or four points below the general CPI. But, of course, it is clear that prices have risen,” says the director of the Murcia Region Supermarket Association (Asumur), Javier Ruano.

“It is too early to see the direct impact of this context on the shopping basket, but, for now, we have not noticed a decrease. Although this situation of inflation is worrying because we had not seen it for decades », he adds.

An OCU survey reveals that the family solvency index in the Region for savings is already at the bottom of the country



The high level of competition that exists in the sector, with the implementation of numerous establishments of different brands throughout the territory, means that in a certain way the customer has a special sensitivity when it comes to consuming, “so companies try to put up with a lot of and not pass on the costs immediately in the prices”, acknowledges Ruano. In fact, the sector moves in very small margins, given the maximum competition that exists.

For its part, the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) published yesterday the results of its annual survey on the solvency of households in Spain, in which it reflects that those with difficulties to save represent 66% of the total, 6 points more than in 2020, indicating a “serious deterioration”. In addition, this index, which takes into account the weighted capacity to meet household spending on housing, mobility, food, health, education and leisure, is ranked as the second worst figure in the country.

Specifically, with a 43.6 (on a calculation from 1 to 100) compared to the Spanish average of 47.9. Only the Canary Islands show worse data by communities (42.2). And, in fact, the Region fell back ten places in 2021.