In many English supermarkets, customers are currently only allowed to buy a limited number of tomatoes, peppers or cucumbers. Fruit producers are now warning that apples and pears could also become scarce – but for a different reason.

NAfter vegetables, apples and pears could also become scarce in Great Britain, according to farmers. The shortage of some fruits and vegetables is just the “tip of the iceberg,” NFU deputy president Tom Bradshaw said on Saturday. “Retailers are doing everything they can to keep costs down during this cost-of-living crisis.” But farmers and breeders may not be able to afford to invest in future food production.

The Guardian had reported that fruit growers had planted only a third of the apple and pear trees needed to sustain Britain’s 5,500 hectares of production area. According to the apple and pear trade association, the main reason is “supermarket returns that are not sustainable”.

Also scarcity in Germany?

On Friday, British vegetable and fruit producers had already warned of a long crisis in view of delivery problems for some foods. The reasons for the shortage are unfavorable weather in the growing areas as well as increased transport costs and energy prices. Several retailers such as market leader Tesco and the discounter Aldi have rationed the sale of some products such as tomatoes and cucumbers because of the delivery difficulties.

In Germany, Edeka informed the FAZ on Wednesday that there was no shortage of vegetables. “We can continue to ensure that our markets are supplied with sufficient quantities,” says the cooperative retail association. REWE and Penny let it be known that there were enough tomatoes and the like to buy. Also in the future. But there is less choice and prices are rising. “The supply disruption in the procurement market is currently affecting the range of available varieties and the resulting market prices,” said a spokesman.