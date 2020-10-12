The National Holiday of October 12 falls this year on Monday, which means that many Spaniards will have a three-day long weekend. It will also happen that many establishments will close, including an essential service such as supermarkets.

It is important know which supermarket chains are going to open during the Pilar bridge so that no one is caught by surprise and purchases can be well planned before they arrive on Sunday and Monday.

Mercadona

The Valencian chain closes regularly on Sundays and holidays, so It will be closed on both Sunday 11 and Monday 12. Yes, it will open on Saturday 10 in its usual hours, from 9 to 9:30 in the morning.

Carrefour

French supermarkets differ in their hours depending on the area, but in many they do open on Sundays and holidays. This is the case of Madrid stores. In Zaragoza, for example, Carrefour stores will open on the 12th, but will close on Sunday the 11th. In A Coruña, it will be the other way around, they will close on Sunday and open on Monday the 12th.

Lidl

German supermarkets do not close evenly either. Those who open on Sunday will do so from 10 am to 3 pm, the same time that they will have on the day of the National Holiday.

Day

These supermarkets are normally open on Sundays from 10:00 to 14:30. Many of them will also be open on the 12th, although it will not be the case in cities like Zaragoza or Salamanca.

Eroski

The Basque chain will close some of its stores, but many others will open on the day of the National Holiday, some with modified hours.

Save more

The Madrid chain closes on Sundays, but will open on Monday in reduced hours, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

