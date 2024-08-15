Supermarkets, here’s who’s (really) open on August 15th

The debate on the possibility of keeping the supermarkets open in August It is always lively, dividing those who see this opening as a right and an essential service for consumers, from those who consider it a violation of workers’ rights.

Despite the different opinions, many large-scale retail chains have already decided to keep several stores open during this holiday season, to meet customer needs. Here is an overview of the supermarkets that will be open Ferragosto and their respective time slots.

Conad

Already at the end of July, Conad had announced that numerous stores would remain open on August 15th, including those in cities such as Milan, Naples, Turin, Bari and Catania.

Esselunga

Esselunga supermarkets will generally be open from 8:00 to 14:00, while in some cities the continuous opening hours will be from 8:00 to 20:00.

Pam Panorama

Pam supermarkets will be open, especially in large cities such as Rome and Milan, with continuous hours from 9:00 to 21:00.

Carrefour

Several Carrefour stores will be open in the morning and afternoon, but hours may vary depending on the holiday, so it is advisable to check the website to confirm.

Lidl

Lidl has special openings, which could be half a day or with reduced hours compared to normal. Again, it is advisable to check the opening hours of the nearest stores.

Eurospin

Several Eurospin stores will be open on August 15th, with reduced or continuous hours.

Despar Eurospar

Extraordinary openings also for Despar and Eurospar, with possible reduced hours.

Md

Many Md stores will remain open on August 15, mainly in the morning.

Penny Market

Penny Market supermarkets will be open on both August 14 and 15. In addition, the chain has decided to offer a mini-watermelon to customers who spend at least 30 euros, as an incentive to attract customers to its stores.