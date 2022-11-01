By Andre Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The president of the Brazilian Supermarkets Association (Abras), João Galassi, said on Tuesday that stores in the sector began to face supply difficulties in the face of road blocks in the country promoted by Bolsonarista protesters.

The protests have completely or partially blocked highways across the country since Sunday night and are promoted by protesters dissatisfied with the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the presidential election, having gained momentum with Bolsonaro’s silence on the result.

Galassi, from Abras, said in a statement that he asked Bolsonaro for support on “supply difficulties that supermarkets are already beginning to face due to the stoppage of truck drivers on the country’s roads.”

GPA, owner of the Pão de Açúcar banner, said in a statement that it “registers a punctual delay in the receipt and dispatch of some goods, still without significant impact”. The company also said it is working on alternatives to minimize problems, without giving details.

Carrefour Brasil, owner of the Atacadão brand, said in a statement that “it continues without major supply problems in its stores due to the volumes of stocks”, adding that it is looking for alternatives in case the stoppages continue.

Bolsonaro supporters blocked 230 points of roads in 21 states and the Federal District until late this Tuesday morning, despite a decision by the Federal Supreme Court ordering the immediate unblocking of roads by both the Federal Highway Police (PRF) and the military police. state.