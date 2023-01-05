The VAT reduction on basic foods that came into force on January 1 is not being applied correctly in large stores, as Facua has been able to verify after analyzing almost 700 products in eight supermarkets. The consumer association will denounce these eight chains before the National Commission for Markets and Competition (CNMC) for avoiding the government’s tax reduction.

Specifically, of 676 prices analyzed in Carrefour, Alcampo, Dia, Aldi, Eroski, Lidl, Hipercor and Mercadona, irregularities have been detected in 52 cases, 7.7% of the total. “It is impossible to control the entire market, but it is important to focus on the large chains that are speculating more with prices and are making money since the price increases began,” said Rubén Sánchez, spokesman for Facua, at a press conference.

Although the price errors are not the same in all chains. The organization’s analysis details that where there is a higher percentage of irregularities is in DIA, where 17% of the products analyzed do not comply with the tax reduction, followed by Carrefour, where the same occurs with 10% of them. In the lower part of the table are Hipercor and Mercadona, chains where Facua has only found one product of the 66 and 84 foods analyzed in each case that did not comply with the regulations.

FOOD VAT 0%

Bread, flour, milk, cheese, eggs, fruits, vegetables, legumes and potatoes.

5%

Pastes and oils.

10%

Fish, meat, yogurt, bottled water, coffee and preserves.

twenty-one%

Refreshing drinks and juices.

There are 52 foods in eight supermarkets that are not being sold at the correct price, with differentiated cases. According to the analysis, in 34 of them the prices remain identical to those they had on December 30, that is, before the entry into force of the new government anti-crisis decree, so the chains would be keeping the VAT on said products. . In another 11 foods it has been verified that the price reduction is lower than the norm, that is, its cost has been reduced, but less than it should. And in another 7 cases there has even been an increase in the price compared to what they had before January 1.

Complaint before Competition



After this analysis, the organization has announced that this Thursday it will file a complaint with the CNMC to investigate these irregularities and open disciplinary proceedings against chains that cannot demonstrate that these price increases are justified by an increase in costs. “The CNMC has to be quick, they have all the documented information to take action,” said the general secretary of Facua.

In addition, they appealed to consumers to start reporting irregularities detected at their points of sale on the CNMC website. Sánchez explained that for this they need to have a probative document, which could be the photo of a purchase ticket prior to January 1 and a later one where the same product included in the measure has not dropped in price.