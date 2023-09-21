Dozens of supermarket entrepreneurs say they received too little money for returned bottles and cans this summer. Deposit Netherlands will investigate whether supermarkets have indeed been shortchanged and whether they should be compensated.

More than thirty supermarket entrepreneurs have reported compensation that is too low to the Vakcentrum, the representative body for supermarket entrepreneurs, a spokesperson confirms reports from the NOS. “We estimate that they are 100 to 1,000 euros short.”

Deposit Netherlands – the organization responsible for payment – points to three weeks of nice summer weather in June, which resulted in a lot of cans and bottles being returned. Counting centers were therefore unable to cope with the influx of deposit packaging, meaning that not every bottle or can could be counted, as is usual. “The numbers of bottles and cans started to pile up,” said a spokesperson.

Instead, supermarkets received a fixed payment per bag. “Plus a margin, so that entrepreneurs would not be disadvantaged by the measure.” See also Insecurity in Brasilia is caused by impunity, says Pimenta

Recent months of fuss

In this way, the supermarkets would receive sufficient money, but now several entrepreneurs say that they have not received enough deposits, possibly because collection bags were overfilled. Deposit Netherlands will investigate whether the reimbursements were indeed too low. It will become clear later whether entrepreneurs should be compensated. Each bottle and can is now counted separately again.

The Packaging Waste Fund, which includes Deposit Money in the Netherlands, promises that it has been able to keep track of the total deposit packaging returned. This is important because the organization must report the collection percentage to the government annually. There has been a fuss about this in recent months.

In 2022, only 68 percent of all bottles were returned to the collection points, while the target is 90 percent. The Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) states that the business community is ‘in violation’ of this. The Packaging Waste Fund – which unites the business community – has been instructed by the inspectorate to come up with an improvement plan at short notice. Additional measures cannot be ruled out. See also Fachin thanks Pacheco for defending the electoral process