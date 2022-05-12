With the highest inflation rates recorded in the last 30 years (in March at 9.8% and April at 8.4%, according to INE data), supermarkets demand urgent measures from the Government to curb price increases. Specifically, Asedas, the association that represents brands such as Lidl, Mercadona, Dia or Save More, asks the Executive to lower VAT on food products in the face of inflation and that consumption does not collapse.

Already in the first quarter of the year, family consumption sank by 3.7%, according to INE data, and the situation could get worse. “Our greatest concern is the impact that this is going to have on consumers, still hit by the effects of the pandemic,” they denounce in the document that the association has sent to the Government this week. In the text they argue that the Executive must “assume part of the effort” through tax reductions on basic products.

In addition, in fiscal matters they ask for the “immediate” reduction of the regulatory cost they bear, for example, in environmental issues such as plastic containers or the installation of electric chargers, measures that “can be postponed” so that they do not impact large expenses. that they are enduring right now. They also ask to launch a moratorium on the application of rates such as water or fluorinated gases.

Asedas, which brings together more than 20 supermarket chains with a total of 19,000 stores, denounces that its costs have doubled, especially since electricity is already its main monthly expense. For this reason, they ask that the new gas cap system approved by the Government be applied as soon as possible and develop the concept of ‘large essential consumer’ to allow access to more flexible and advantageous contracts with electricity companies.

They regret that although the weight of the energy cost is very high for supermarkets, its percentage of total expenses does not allow them to access the consideration of the electro-intensive sector and benefit from its discounts. “In the current situation of exponential increase in electricity prices, many of our companies see their sustainability or the viability of their businesses in the short and medium term really compromised,” they claim in the document.

They also ask that taxes linked to polluting emissions be temporarily suspended or limited and that the possibilities of the sector for the installation of renewable energy plants in their logistics or commercial facilities be supported “urgently” with European funds.