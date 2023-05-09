The price of food will continue to be very high all year. This is warned by the employers’ association of manufacturers and distributors (Aecoc), who assure that 60% of the companies in this sector predict that the inflationary trend will continue throughout 2023, although they could be minor price increases when comparing with the first part of last year when food inflation was not yet that high.

“Until April of last year, food prices were well below general inflation. As of April and May, when compared with higher inflation, a drop in inflation can be produced as a statistical effect”, indicated the director of Aecoc, Josep María Bonmatí, in a meeting with the media before the start of the 28th Congress of Commercial Strategy and Marketing.

The report on the evaluation of large consumption prepared by Aecoc and Nielsen IQ indicates that for the first time in history large distribution has exceeded 100,000 million euros in value, growing by 9% last year. What’s more, the latest data indicates that in the month of April mass consumption increased by 11.3% compared to the same month of the previous year.

It’s extraordinary growth – it’s a fairly inelastic market that used to grow around 2% a year – because of inflation. In fact, despite this growth in billing, supermarkets assure that their margins have not done so in the same proportion, since the growth of the average price has been 13%, which indicates that the demand contracted by 2%. in 2022 due to this high inflation.

“The costs are higher and prices have had to be raised,” said Rosario Pedrosa, head of marketing at Aecoc. But the data from Aecoc leave room for optimism: while in January, February and March the growth of prices has increased by 14%, in April it fell to 9.5%. This data refers to the price that the consumer pays in his basket once he has changed some of his purchasing habits, such as purchasing more private label or changing more expensive proteins such as fish and meat, for more affordable ones such as eggs, they indicate from the Asociation.

“Households try to contain spending and that translates into more changes of establishments in search of better prices, smaller baskets and a greater frequency of purchases, which is favoring local store formats,” explained Patricia Daimiel, director for southern Europe from NIQ. Thus, the incessant growth of the private label stands out, which already stands at 48% of the total share, when in the year 2000 it only accounted for 15% of purchases.

A public supermarket “would not contribute anything”



On the other hand, Podemos’s proposal to create a public supermarket so that food prices could drop was rejected by the director of the Aecoc employers’ association, who argued that “it would not contribute anything” in the Spanish market where there is already a lot of competition. “We have strong competition both in number of operators and commercial formats and the consumer has an enormous choice,” Bonmatí assessed.

He assured that the distribution is working with “very low margins” and that it would be “very difficult” for such a proposal to add value in a sector that struggles to ensure that products are reaching the consumer in the most affordable way.