Continuing with the negative trend that has been dragging since last year, mass consumption fell 0.6% in January compared to the same month in 2020, according to the data handled by the consulting firm Scentia. According to these records, April of last year (4.1%) was the last month to show positive data on sales in supermarkets, supermarkets and stores.

The fall in January was moderate because in this average there were very different situations: while hypermarkets and supermarkets performed very well and its sales grew 11.3% Compared to last year, independent supermarkets behaved differently, with a decrease of 9.2%. These differences were also noticeable between businesses in the metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA) and those in the interior of the country: the former grew 4% and the latter fell 4.3%.

“There is some explanation in the comparison base, given that in 2020 the supermarkets had had a more negative result than the self-services, however, there are other reasons that could be causing this behavior, for example, that the price increase in supermarkets was lower than in other channels during almost all of 2020 ”, he explains Osvaldo del Rio, consultant analyst.

“Another possibility is the greater number of people entering the stores, now without restrictions,” he added, among the possible reasons for the better performance in large stores.

Evolution of mass consumption, according to the consulting firm Scentia.

According to Scentia data, looking only at the supermarket channel, in the AMBA the sales of food and cleaning, hygiene and toilet products were more positive than in the interior of the country (12.2% and 9% respectively). On the other hand, self-service stores in the Interior had one of their worst performances, falling 12.5%.

During the first month of the year, household and clothing cleaning products continued on the bestseller podium (8.5%) as has been happening since the beginning of the pandemic. The food baskets (0.4%), breakfast and snacks (1.4%) were also positive and for the first time in many months, there was a rebound in impulsive products such as sweets and snacks (3.6%).

Meanwhile, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages maintained their negative trend with falls of 6.7% and 6.9%, according to Scentia.

The behavior of the different consumption baskets, according to Scentia.

Analyzing the supermarket channel only, all items showed positive signs in January. While in the supermarkets all were negative, with the exception of the cleaning products for clothing and the home, which grew warmly by 0.3% in the month.

Meanwhile, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages maintained their negative trend with falls of 6.7% and 6.9%, according to Scentia. All this happened in an inflationary context of the order of 34% per year in businesses. A weighted average price that, according to the consultancy, has been slowly decelerating since March of last year.

NE