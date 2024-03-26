Supermarket chains Jumbo and Plus, as well as food manufacturers Conimex, Fairtrade, Knorr, Koh Tai and Patak's, will adjust their packaging so that half of the recipes become completely vegetarian or vegan. They do this at the request of Wakker Dier, the organization reports.
Anita van Rootselaar
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Supermarkets #food #manufacturers #adapting #packaging #recipes #vegetarian #vegan
Leave a Reply