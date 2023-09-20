Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/19/2023 – 22:01

The Federal Public Defender’s Office (DPU) reported this Tuesday (19) that the Atakarejo supermarket chain will pay compensation of R$20 million in collective moral damages for the death of two young black men in 2021.

The amount was finalized following the approval of a legal agreement signed this Monday (18) by the company and several institutions involved in the case.

Related news:

In total, there will be 36 fixed installments. The first will be paid in mid-October. The amount will go to the Decent Work Promotion Fund (Funtrad), to fund actions to combat structural racism.

The network must also adopt measures to combat racism. The agreement contains 41 clauses, including the company’s commitment to increasing the number of black workers, maintaining an active channel to receive complaints, in addition to the prohibition of hiring people convicted of crimes committed with physical violence to provide security at establishments.

According to the DPU, the agreement does not suspend other proceedings against the company, such as compensation for the victims’ families.

Remember the case

In April 2021, supermarket security guards caught Bruno Barros, aged 29, and Yan Barros, aged 19, uncle and nephew respectively, stealing packages of meat at the network’s unit located in the Nordeste de Amaralina neighborhood, in Salvador, and handed the young people over to drug traffickers operating in the region.

They were tortured and killed by members of a criminal faction. The bodies were found in the trunk of a car. According to the “trafficking law”, crimes are not allowed in the region to avoid the presence of the police.