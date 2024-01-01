Supermarket Dirk has summarily dismissed a young filling team employee after he made sexually suggestive comments to a female colleague. The teenager, who earned 6.84 euros per hour, challenged the dismissal and demanded continued payment of wages, but the judge ruled in favor of the supermarket.
Ariën Prins
