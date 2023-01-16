Just after midnight, the alarm suddenly goes off at Hinderik’s home, for an incident in his supermarket. In the worst case scenario, he calls the police and gets in the car to his shop. Upon arrival, it turns out that a drunk resident of The Hague caused about 30,000 euros in damage with his Mercedes and then fled. “The facade, scaffolding, whiskies, everything was damaged.”

#Supermarket #shocked #drunk #driver #suddenly #drives #store #big #mess