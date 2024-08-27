Home World

Julia Stanton

There is currently fear of an earthquake in Japan. The government has withdrawn a warning, but the population is still hoarding supplies.

Tokyo – There is currently chaos in Japan’s supermarkets: Many people are buying large stocks of food there out of panic about a particularly severe earthquakeAbout two weeks ago, the Japanese Meteorological and Earthquake Agency (JMA) warned of a particularly severe earthquake for the first time since a new warning system was set up in 2011. The warning came just hours after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck off the southern island of Kyushu.

At the beginning of the year, on January 1, 2024, a severe earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale and strong aftershocks shook the Noto Peninsula on the coast of the Sea of ​​Japan, killing at least 318 people. Buildings collapsed and streets were destroyed.

Panic over earthquake and food shortages: Japanese government urges population to remain calm

The government in Tokyo has now again called on people not to hoard food. “Please keep a cool head and only buy as much rice as you need,” said Agriculture Minister Tetsushi Sakamoto. “The supply bottlenecks will gradually be resolved,” the minister promised.

Waves of up to one meter as a result of the earthquake off the island of Kyushu reached the coast of Japan. (Archive photo) © picture alliance / dpa

In addition to the disaster warning, there is currently a general grain shortage. In a supermarket in Tokyo, an employee said that his branch was only able to buy half the usual amount of rice this summer. What is on the shelves “sells out quickly”. In other stores, customers are being asked to ration. The reason for this is a poor rice harvest. Due to high temperatures and water shortages, rice stocks have fallen this year to the lowest level since the survey began in 1999, the Ministry of Agriculture announced at the end of July.

Japan earthquake warning lifted: population does not need to take precautions

In its first warning before the earthquake, the Japanese government had urged the population to be vigilant but not to evacuate. It said the probability of a major earthquake was higher than usual, but was not imminent. Now the government has lifted this warning. People are no longer being asked to take special precautions.

However, Disaster Management Minister Yoshifumi Matsumura also said that the risk of a major earthquake has not yet been completely eliminated. The Japanese archipelago lies on four major tectonic plates and is hit by around 1,500 earthquakes every year, although most of them are smaller. (jus/afp)