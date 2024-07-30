Home page World

Several people were injured. © Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa

The roof of a supermarket in Ratzeburg has partially collapsed. Several people are injured. A drone is being used to search for further victims under the rubble.

Ratzeburg – Twelve people were slightly injured when a supermarket roof collapsed in Ratzeburg, Schleswig-Holstein. It is still unclear whether there are other people in the building, said a police spokeswoman. However, she assessed the probability of this as low. The rubble is being searched for heat signatures from the air using a drone. “We cannot rule anything out yet, but there is also no further evidence that there are still people there,” she said.

It was initially unclear why the roof of the supermarket in the district capital of the Herzogtum Lauenburg district had partially collapsed. The emergency call was received by the police shortly after 5 p.m., said the spokeswoman. Since the building was in high danger of collapsing, the rescue workers could not go inside.

Loud cracking before the roof collapses

According to witnesses, the collapse was indicated by a loud cracking sound. Customers and employees were then asked to leave the building immediately. “Let’s hope that everyone really managed to do that and that the incident ended well,” said the police spokeswoman.

According to reports, the rescue services were deployed in large numbers. In addition to the police and fire brigade, the district’s disaster control service and the DLRG were also at the scene of the accident.

The spokeswoman added that the twelve injured were only slightly injured. Some of them were taken to hospital, others were able to receive treatment at the scene of the accident. dpa