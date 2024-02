People during farmers' protests in France this Wednesday (31) | Photo: EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Protests by French farmers against the agricultural policies of the European Union (EU) and the French government had a new episode of tension this Wednesday afternoon (31) when 91 people were arrested after breaking into a local supermarket warehouse in Rungis, located in the south of Paris.

According to information from the French newspaper

Le Mondethe detainees are currently in the custody of local authorities, who earlier had already released around 15 people who were arrested during the morning's protests.

French farmers, who have been blocking roads and highways across the country for weeks, complain about the low remuneration for their products, the “unfair competition” from countries like Ukraine and the trade agreement between the European Union (EU) and Mercosur, which they consider it “harmful” to the sector.

The French Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, announced on Friday (26) some urgent measures to try to reduce the protests, such as the cancellation of the increase in the tax on agricultural diesel, the increase in compensation for livestock farmers affected by diseases hemorrhagic attacks and heavy sanctions against three local industries that do not “respect the laws on prices”.

However, the measures were not enough to calm the angry farmers, who still want more guarantees and support from the government.