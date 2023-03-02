A supermarket owned by Lionel Messi’s in-laws was shot at on Thursday morning. The branch in Argentina’s Rosario was hit by fourteen bullets. A message was also left: “Messi, we are waiting for you. Javkin is a narco (drug dealer, ed.), he will not take care of you’.

According to a witness, the bullets were fired around 3 a.m. by two men on motorbikes. The store was closed at this midnight hour, no one was injured.

Mayor Pablo Javkin confirms to AFP news agency that the attack was committed on a building belonging to the Roccuzzo family, Messi’s in-laws. The footballer is married to Antonela Roccuzzo, together they have three children. It is not a direct threat, says Javkin. He thinks the attack is mainly intended to attract attention. “No message goes viral faster than an attack on Messi.” According to the prosecutor in the region, there are no recent threats against the family.

Drug crime

The second message is about Mayor Javkin himself. He is called drug dealer. Rosario, the hometown of Messi, has become the capital of the drug trade in Argentina in recent years. That involves a lot of violence. In 2022, there were 287 murders. Mayor Javkin accuses the security services of a lax attitude to crime. He is in constant battle with the governor of the region and the national government.

The city’s prosecutor is concerned, including about the attack on Messi’s family. “This has a huge impact. We have camera image and are still looking for other images. But that’s all we have at the moment.”

