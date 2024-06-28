Supermarket Ice Cream, Here’s Which One Is The Best

The Homemade ice cream it remains the favorite of Italians, but many also appreciate packaged ice creams on a stick. The invention of these desserts is due to the Italian Domenico Pepino, who in 1884 moved from Naples to Turin with his family and the equipment necessary to produce ice cream. In the Piedmontese capital, Pepino opened his ice cream shop calling it “Neapolitan Ice Cream Shop“. Here the first stick was born, the “Pinguino”, which has become a classic of the ancient ice cream shop.

This invention has become a constant feature of Italian summers. The packaged sticks are suitable for all ages and today they are available in many variations. But how have they evolved over time? Today, in 2024, there are five ice creams that are among the favorites of Italians. Here is the top five drawn up by Red shrimp.

1. Sammontana – Gruvi Resolute Hazelnut: Hazelnut enthusiasts can rejoice. The percentage of dried fruit, in fact, is well present in the various components of this stick, from the icing to the inside. On the nose it smells of gianduiotto, while on the palate it stands out for its soft covering whose crunchiness is entrusted to the copious and coarse grains of hazelnuts. The only flaw: it’s too sweet.

2. Ferrero – Kinder Chocolate Ice Cream: as Gambero Rosso states. “One bite and you are already in the Kinder world, or rather, more precisely it seems like you have the legendary little egg under your nose”. An ice cream with a fior di latte flavor that is not excessively sweet and with a coating that makes it crunchy and tasty.

3. Froneri Italy – Nuii Chocolate with milk and toasted Italian hazelnuts: a “crunch” ice cream, characterized by well-worked chocolate, in which “the coarse hazelnuts are clearly distinguishable even if the flavor is somewhat covered by notes of cocoa”, as Gambero Rosso says.

4. Algida – Magnum Mini Hazelnut Remix: Gambero Rosso describes this stick like this: “Upon olfactory analysis, the dried fruit expresses itself with excessive toasting, while on the palate it discreetly intertwines with good ice cream”. The icing is not uniform: where it is double (white and black) it is too thick.

5. Ferrero – Rocher Triple Experience Caramel: The stick that reinterprets the famous praline in a “caramel” key stands out for the good quality of the hazelnut ice cream that characterizes it. To accompany it, the crunchy chocolate coating, the creamy caramel part and the ice cream inside. When bitten, the taste of the caramel “undercoating” tends to cover everything else.