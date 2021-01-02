Venezuela has started the year 2021 with the possibility of returning to a radical quarantine due to a possible second wave of coronavirus cases. The year 2020 put an end to a day of flexibility of more than 30 days. Shopping centers return to their work activity with the obligation to comply with the hygiene measures established by the Government of Nicolás Maduro, such as the use of a mask.

Supermarkets hours in Venezuela

He Trade union and supermarkets decreed a schedule from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. although this schedule could vary if the radical quarantine is implemented in the next few days. Meanwhile, the attention to the public will be carried out at that time and complying with all biosafety regulations.

The weekends and holidays, the supermarket hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.. “Each chain handles different schedules, in a strip that began at 7:00 a.m. and could be extended in some cases up to 24 hours and even allow 24-hour formats,” reported the National Executive Power of Venezuela.

Supermarkets like Vergel, Pikan Pay, El Patio, PDVAl, De Candido, Garzón Hypermarkets, Central Madeirense, CADA, Plaza’s and Unicasa They will remain open although they are obliged to take the temperature of all customers before entering the establishment and, also, they will have to remember the use of face masks between staff and customers.