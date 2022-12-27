Home page World

Of: Jennifer Lanzinger

81-year-old Nola continued to work at a Walmart to pay off her mortgage. © Screenshot Tiktok

Despite her 81 years, Nola from the USA worked in a Walmart to pay off her house loan. A young colleague reacted immediately.

New Jersey – Many people enjoy their job very much, but most of them are certainly looking forward to their long-awaited retirement. Nola Carpenter from the USA has not yet been able to afford this well-deserved retirement. At 81, the New Jersey native was still working to pay off her home mortgage. A circumstance that her 19-year-old colleague Devon Bonagura found difficult to accept. The young man started a fundraiser – with a moving result.

Video shows exhausted supermarket employee in the break room – young colleague reacts with TikTok video

With a TikTok video, the young man triggered a huge wave of donations. The video shows 81-year-old Nola in the break room of a Walmart store. Both Nola and Devon say they work in the market. Though the New Jersey native should certainly have earned her retirement, Nola worked regularly at the Walmart store. As the young man in the TikTok video learns from the visibly tired Nola: to pay off her house mortgage.

The video of the visibly exhausted Nola in the Walmart break room was viewed millions of times. A donation website set up especially for the pensioner went viral immediately. As the New York Post reported, Devon had initially given $10,000 as a fundraising goal. But within 24 hours, this goal is said to have been significantly exceeded. As the newspaper reports, the short video is said to have been clicked more than 26 million times at this point. A total of $170,000 is said to have been donated to Nola in a very short time. Enough for the 81-year-old to be able to pay off the home loan.

Consequences for the helpful young supermarket colleague

An action that may have changed Nola’s life. But the immense wave of donations also has consequences for Devon. As the New York Post further reported that the supermarket chain was anything but enthusiastic about the public video. Accordingly, Walmart asked the 19-year-old to delete both the video and the fundraiser. Accordingly, Devon has now been suspended for payment.

