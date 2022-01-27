Home page world

From: Andrew Knobloch

A photo on Twitter caused astonishment. © ScreenshotJeff Bisti

It’s all a question of perspective – that’s what a man in a supermarket thought when he took a photo that went viral in 2020.

A user posted a photo from a supermarket on Twitter.

What at first glance looks like a normal picture inspires many users.

The photographer is even afraid of “being kicked out of the supermarket”.

New York – Supermarkets offer ample opportunities to discover absurdities. Be it the fellow human beings, spoiled food, strange goods or employees – from complaints to funny situations to creative findings, there is all sorts of things to talk about. A man posted a photo on Twitter and is about to be kicked out, as he writes himself. The whole thing happened back in 2020, but it’s so bizarre that you can see it as a Twitter evergreen with a clear conscience.

Photo from the supermarket has been viral since 2020 – but at first glance it is not unusual

Jeff Bisti works at IBM and must have been shopping. In the supermarket then a photo, which has received more than 113,000 likes to date and has been retweeted more than 16,500 times. Nothing out of the ordinary can be seen at first glance. In the foreground is a stack of melons, in the background a shelf with drinks and muesli, next to it a basketball hoop.

But what explosiveness does the picture offer? It’s probably the perspective and the indirect hint: “I’ll be kicked out of the supermarket”.

Because the way the photo is taken, it is reminiscent of the “3-point contest” during the NBA All-Star Weekend – the meeting of the best and most popular basketball players in North America. In Bisti’s imagination, the melons are supposed to represent a stack of basketballs that he will fire one after the other at the basket. And he is far from alone with this interpretation. Many share this view.

Supermarket customer is asked to throw – “That just tempts”

And Bisti is celebrated for the photo. Plenty of GIFs confirm that many understand what he was thinking about the photo. Some even ask him to throw. “Let her (the melons) fly,” one wishes. “That just leads to it,” says another.

One user concludes, “If the supermarket didn’t want a 3-point contest, they wouldn’t have put the basketball hoop near the melons.” He gets the answer: “Absolutely”. Another commented: “Do it.” “They demand it. Let it rain,” demands another. Here a disgusting detail destroys the supposedly perfect photo. (another)