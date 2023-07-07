Dhe large Dutch supermarket chain Albert Heijn stops selling knives. “Unfortunately, aggression in society is increasing. In order not to contribute in any way to this development, we are taking measures,” said Albert Heijn spokeswoman Anoesjka Aspeslagh on Friday in Zaandam. “We have decided to no longer sell knives in our stores.”

The regulation for the sale of knives has been worked on for some time – also as a reaction to the broad social discussion. First, an age control was introduced, now the sale of knives will be completely stopped.

In the Netherlands, increasing levels of knife violence are causing concern, particularly among young people. As the Forensic Institute of the Netherlands (NFI) recently reported, 12 to 18 year olds are increasingly involved in stabbings.

The institute has now started taking inventory of knives confiscated by the police. And the first results are frightening: the knives are getting bigger and bigger and the risk of fatal injuries is increasing. Police experts are concerned that it’s becoming more common for young people to arm themselves with knives.