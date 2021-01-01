On New Year’s Eve, a supermarket in Berlin was ablaze. The ceiling collapsed. Fireworks appeared to have been stored in part of the market.

Berlin – In Berlin is in the New Years Eve a Supermarket burned down. The round 800 square meters Large area of ​​the building in the Buckow district went up completely in flames, the roof collapsed, said a fire department spokesman. In one part of the market seemed accordingly Fireworks having been stored by the Fires exploded and flew around. At the moment it is only possible to extinguish the flames from outside.

In addition, several Pressurized gas container be brought to safety from an affiliated business. According to initial findings, people are not in danger, it said. Nobody got hurt. The fire brigade was deployed with around 100 people. Details were not known at first.

In the Prenzlauer Berg district, a ceiling collapsed in a house on Stargarder Strasse early on Friday morning. As the Berlin fire brigade announced via Twitter, no one was injured. The building supervision to assess the building statics was requested. (dpa, ml)