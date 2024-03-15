Home page World

From: Ines Alberti

A sign in the supermarket causes mixed feelings among users. Everything from indignation to understanding is there.

Munich – When shopping Rewe, Lidl, Aldi etc. in some markets you will come across signs with messages for customers. There is a story behind every sign – often you don't even want to know what it is. This is also the case with a sign that was apparently put up in a supermarket and that made it onto the Reddit platform.

Supermarket visitors are first addressed with a friendly “Dear customers”. Then the tone becomes a little rougher, as customers are asked in greased capital letters, some of which are underlined: “For hygiene reasons, we ask you not to put the deposit voucher in your mouth.” The store then thanks the customers for their understanding.

Customers feel caught out by supermarket notes: “I feel attacked”

Anyone who thinks to themselves “Ugh, who does something like that?” would be surprised at how often this apparently happens. The sign probably only found its place in the unspecified supermarket when snacking on deposit vouchers became so common that it became a problem.

There are also comments under the photo of the sign that suggest that many people like to put their deposit voucher in their mouths. “I do this so often and now I feel attacked,” says one user. Another confessed: “I have the feeling that the note only exists for me… not that I've ever had deposit vouchers in my mouth. Nooo.”

For some people, the request not to put deposit vouchers in their mouths seems to evoke strong feelings. “You’re not allowed to do anything anymore…” writes one user resignedly. “But they taste so good!” commented another.

Supermarket notes on deposit vouchers are met with understanding

Another user raises a legitimate question: “But do the deposit voucher suckers have to share a single voucher? Individual receipts would really be more hygienic.” The next person then assumes: “I think that’s more from the cashier’s point of view.”

And some people seem to keep the deposit vouchers somewhere else: “Then I hold it between my butt cheeks,” writes someone. “What idiot puts those things in their mouth?? Bah!”, says another user indignantly and adds: “Always stick it in my nose, it’s more practical.”

In other markets it also seems to happen that customers put their deposit voucher in their mouth – for example in one Wuppertal supermarket as well as in one Rewe market. Deposit vouchers and deposit machines generally seem to be a topic of conflict: one customer was outraged by one Notes on the deposit machine. (ial)