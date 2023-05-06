













It seems that Zaslav is exploring the possibilities related to DC Comics projects, which range from movies to games. And the so-called Man of Steel is in the sights of this executive.

Especially for his new movie directed and written by James Gunn, Superman: Legacy. The CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery discussed the matter in the financial report that corresponds to the first quarter of 2023.

This executive highlighted the potential of intellectual properties that they have at hand. Especially that they can be part of various interactive entertainment formats. Video games and movies is what he most calls his interest.

Fountain: WB Games.

Especially after the great success that represents Hogwarts Legacy, which has millions of units sold. Zaslav noted that this game did so well because of the way he brought players into his world.

So that could well be possible with other franchises like Superman. For the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, when a new product or program is launched, a video game can be used as an ‘intermediate’.

When he touched on that topic, he took the Man of Steel as an example and said ‘It may be that in the next two years we’ll release a Superman movie…’.

To the above, he added ‘[…]and…people spend more time and there’s more economics of people just hanging out in the world and the universe of the franchise’.

As can be seen, he did not exactly say that there would be a title for this superhero, but it is necessary to read ‘between the lines’ well.

Fountain: Warner Bros.

Gunn’s film about the Man of Steel will show him younger, although from what has been released it is not a beginning story or anything like that.

The plot is simply set after he has entered the scene as the savior of Metropolis. But he’s still young and learning to be a better hero.

That is the reason that Henry Cavill was left out of the project, since he exceeded the required age. It is a matter of waiting for more information.

