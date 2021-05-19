HBO Max Y cartoon Network have a new animated series ready Superman which will certainly have an interesting approach and that we should not lose sight of.

According to the information, the series is named ‘My Adventures with Superman ‘ and introduces us to Clark Kent, Lois lane already Jimmy Olsen with 20 other boys who are part of a research team in the El Planeta Newspaper.

Between Clark Kent (who has not yet turned into Superman). Lois lane Y Jimmy Olsen They will face the villains in turn and, incidentally, must overcome the traditional obstacles that life puts them.

The curious thing about this proposal is that we will see Clark going through the transition from being a person trying his luck in the career that he studied to transform himself into the iconic hero of the DC comic strips.

It had been a long time since there was a new Superman series

On the other hand, the actor who will provide the voice for Superman will be Jack Quaid, who is best known for his role in The Boys What Hughie campbell, who seeks revenge for what the heroes did to his fiancée at the time.

We also recommend: And Martha? Director of Godzilla vs. Kong compares his movie to Batman v Superman

Room to develop the relationship between Superman and Lois? Changes in the characters?

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that this version of Superman has a much more contemporary presentation in which we first have a Jimmy Olsen of African American origin already Lois lane with an appearance somewhat removed from what we have seen in the comics.

On the other hand, it is assumed that in this new exclusive series for the service of HBO Max, we will also have a bit of the interpersonal relationship between Lois Y Clark Kent. Will we get to see something more than a work situation?

Let’s not lose sight of My Adventures with Superman It still does not have a release date and that is the new series of ‘Sups’ in a long time. This production also joins Batman: Caped Crusader which will be available on HBO Max.



