A few days before the premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max, a movie that he will see Henry Cavill’s Return of Superman, a news about the character has surprised fans.

According to Deadline, JJ Abrams (Star Wars and Mission Impossible) together with screenwriter Ta-Nehisi Coates will be in charge of producing a new superman reboot. The specialized portal mentions that January 2020, Bad Robot (Abrams production company) and Warner Bros were analyzing the option of bring Justice League Dark to life for film and television.

In the comics, this team first appeared in the September 2011 issue of Justice League Dark # 1 featuring mostly unconventional superheroes such as John Constantine, Madame Xanadu, Deadman, Shade, The changing man, and Zatanna. Having unique powers, they generally handled situations outside the reach of the traditional Justice League, which includes Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, Aquaman, and The Flash.

Although at the moment there is no established plot or actors that will be part of the film, more than one wants to know if Cavill will stay with the character or not. Since 2017’s Justice League, the actor has said on more than one occasion that he wants to be the Man of Steel again.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League It will premiere on March 18 in the United States via HBO Max. Its launch in Latin America is not yet planned by Warner Bros, but it is expected to be in June, the month in which the streaming platform will arrive in the region.