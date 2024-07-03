In 2025 we will see the long-awaited return of Superman on the big screen from the director James Gunn and the actor David Corenswet who will give life to the last son of Krypton. This film will maintain a tradition that began with the first film starring actor Christopher Reeve in the 60s.

You will see, With the first Superman film starring Christopher Reeve, a tradition was born that an actor who had played “Sups” in the past had a cameo.

At the time, Noel Neill and Kirk Alyn who were the first to have the roles of Lois Lane and Clark Kent respectively took on the roles of Lois’s parents in the 1978 film.

The cameo that the film directed by James Gunn will have will be given by the son of Christopher Reeve, Will Reeve, in the form of a reporter who will appear in the film.

This information comes from the Cleveland.com website, which reveals that Will Reeve played a reporter in the film and that he is seen plying his trade on the streets of Metropolis.

According to the information, both he and other actors are in a scene reacting to the arrival of a superhero, but it is not known who it is.

After filming, James Gunn and Will Reeve are said to have hugged each other while part of the cast applauded the moment.

When is the new Superman movie coming out?

If all goes according to plan, the next film Superman will be released on July 11, 2025 in theaters around the world.

Production is in the hands of Peter Safranwhile the direction and script are by James Gunnwho is the new person in charge of the DC expanded universe.

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will also play Superman and Lois Lane respectively. Other confirmed roles include Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, while Nicholas Hoult will be Lex Luthor.

At the time of writing this report, filming for Superman is underway and we don't see a formal trailer for the rest of the year at least. With a bit of luck, we might get something around San Diego Comic-Con, but nothing is certain.