There will be no new games related to Superman in the immediate future. Not even the arrival of Superman Legacy in 2025 he convinced Warner Bros. Games to finance one. Jean-Briac Perrette said this to the Variety magazine, in an interview in which he spoke about the company's gaming ambitions.

No tie-ins

Superman Returns was the last Superman game

According to Perrette, Warner Bros. will make a Superman game when it has an idea that makes sense and not just to launch a tie-in: “Even if a Superman movie is in the works, we won't release a Superman game just because we feel obligated to do it. We need to do something that makes sense for our gaming strategy, for fans and for customers.”

It was also said in the interview that James Gunnthe director entrusted with DC's expanded universe, is collaborating with Warner Bros. Games on video games, although it has not been explained which ones and linked to which characters.

Perrette's speech makes sense, also because it is now very difficult to plan the launch of a video game together with that of a film, considering that the development cycles of a triple A have well exceeded five years on average.

It's been eighteen years since Superman has had his own dedicated monographic game (Superman Returns). Since then he has only appeared in games that featured other DC characters and were not centered around him, such as Injustice and the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.