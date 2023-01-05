The bombshell exploded: Miguel Ángel López could end his continuity in cycling by signing with a Colombian team, after Astana terminated his contract at the end of 2022.

López left the squad “they discovered new elements that show his probable connection with Dr. Marcos Maynar,” according to the official communication.

Last November, the former cyclist and sports director Vicente Belda Vicedo, his son Vincent Belda GarciaAstana masseur, and the Colombian were some of those investigated in the plot dedicated to the distribution of prohibited medicines for athletes and that has dismantled the Central Operating Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard.

In Spain, the version is handled that the boyacense could have received a dose of menotropin, “an analogue of growth hormone that favors the increase in muscle mass and the elimination of liquids before the beginning of the past Giro d’Italia in Hungary and that would have motivated his withdrawal in the fourth stage”, said the ABC newspaper on that occasion.

has endorsement

This serious inconvenience opens the doors for him to return to local cycling. López has very few options, if not zero, to be hired by a team in Europe, so the option is opened for him to be hired by a Colombian group or by another from a country that has a small ‘league’, without so many commitments.

In the country, currently, there are squads such as Team Medellín, Sistecrédito, Indeportes Boyacá and Colombia, pact for sport. What is known is that he will have the chance to join a group that competes locally and has options to go abroad.

THE TIME cHe learned that this last squad will only go to some races outside the country in the Under-23 category, so López would not have a place.

There is an opportunity to be in the squad GW-Shimano Sidermerc, that he has participation in tests in Europe, but the list is closed and it would not be convenient for them due to the problem that weighs on him, since it would be putting an inconvenience on his shoulder.

What is clear is that neither in the category of world tournor in the proteam He would have options, not only because the team rosters are practically closed, but also because the history of ‘Supermán’ López is serious.

while everything happens

The runner could be suspended for four years if it is proven that he used prohibited substances and his sports career could also be terminated if it is confirmed that he distributed the drugs.

The investigation that is carried out by the fourth court of Caceres, Spain, Therefore, its connection or not to the case has not been ratified.

In his favor, he has not tested positive, nor has he been penalized for what he has an open letter to join a cycling team.

For him, who wants to continue competing and be an active cyclist, the opportunity to return to his country is the best, the least bad, the most appropriate, what he has to do, even if his name continues to be stained and he has the ‘Inri’ of an investigation of so many carats.

He makes sure that he has everything arranged with Team Medellín, in which he would share with Oscar Seville and of Fabio Duartethe leaders of the group managed by José Julián Velásquez.

The truth is that López would be a good card for Velásquez and his combo, since they would have the opportunity to continue dominating the local concert. He is a winning runner, who comes from fighting in the ‘big leagues’ and competing in his country would be his ideal, at least while the storm passes and his future becomes clearer.

Another issue is the ethics that the team you go to manages. Yes, he is a winning runner, who will guarantee victories, at what price? He is a cyclist who is in the eye of the world hurricane due to a tremendous problem, but who has no problem with continuing to pedal.

Lisandro Rengifio

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel

