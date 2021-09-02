The Colombian Miguel Ángel López, during the stage this Thursday. Manuel Bruque / EFE

The Colombian cyclist Miguel Ángel López (Movistar) won this Thursday the eighteenth stage of the Vuelta a España, disputed between Salas and Altu d’El Gamoniteiru over 162.6 kilometers, under a closed fog on an unprecedented peak with an air of being historical in the future.

Superman López is the first winner at the Altu d’El Gamoniteiru; that already remains for the annals of the history of the Vuelta. A victory sought by the Colombian and Movistar, although it does not worry too much a Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) who continues to lead and with half a round, which would be the third and in a row, in his pocket.

Enric Mas, Miguel Ángel López’s partner on the telephone team, held on to Roglic and Bernal’s wheel until the last few meters, when the Slovenian attacked to get some rent. Correct performance for the Balearic, who remains second ahead of Superman.

