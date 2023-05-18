Miuel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López he no longer rides in the big cycling leagues. He is not part of the World Tour, the highest category, he does not rub shoulders with the best riders on the planet, he does not share the lot with them in the most important races, but he is close, on their heels.

López is now part of the Team Medellinfrom the Continental category, the third in the cycling ranking, and has stood out.

The boyacense had to lose category, because his team Astana He terminated his contract in December 2022. He did so because his name appears in a court in Cáceres (Spain), which is investigating a doping plot called Operation Ilex.

Case at the hands of the Anti-Doping Agency

López was linked in an investigation of drug trafficking prohibited in Spain with the doctor Marcos Maynar Marino.



Now there are news. El Periódico de España revealed in the last few hours that the judge who is in charge of the Maynar case accepted that she Spanish State Anti-Doping Agency may have access to the investigation documents in order to begin to accuse the alleged implicates.

Maynar already mentioned how his approach with López was: “He recommended to the runner the use of Actovegin, known as the ‘EPO of the poor’, and which makes the heart muscle suffer less during the effort, a substance that is not in the doping lists, therefore, it is not doping,” he said at the time.

The defense of ‘Superman’

‘Supermán’ López said in March that after the management of his lawyers he is not being investigated by Court 4 of Cáceres, Spain, for the concept of the doping plot known as Operation Ilex.

“His alleged relationship with Dr. Marcos Maynar, investigated in the Ilex operation by the Spanish courts for an alleged drug distribution plot dedicated to doping, loses force by not appearing as investigated in the judicial proceedings. The one who is investigated is Vicente Belda Garcia masseuse of the Astana team and alleged recipient of Dr. Maynar’s medications,” his statement said.

