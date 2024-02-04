The boyacense cyclist Miguel Angel 'Supermán' López remains provisionally suspended from all competition by the International Cycling Union (UCI), while it is clarified if the runner is part of the doping plot Operation Ilex which was dismantled in Spain.

In the last few hours, new documents from the investigation have been revealed in which López appears with other people such as the doctor Marcos Maynarleader of the Operation, his assistant Ignacio Bartolomé, Vicente Belda Vicedo and his son Vicente Belda García, Raúl Bernal, Ángel Vázquez, Luis Vicente Otín and Ruben Tiago Alves Pereira.

(Mourning in Liverpool: bad news hours before the key duel against Arsenal)

(Tour Colombia: keys to the return of the most important race in South America)

Documented

The media in Spain and Europe report on documentation published by the portal www.ciclosmo21.es in which new details of the investigation are revealed that, so far, have not yielded decisive results.

The journalists of the specialized page had access to the report of the prosecutor in charge of the case, Sonia Castanedain which he disagrees on several points of the investigation carried out by the doping section of the Central Operating Unit (UCO) and that it was delivered to the fourth court of Caceres, Spain.

According to Castañeda, in a letter dated December 3, 2023, he only talks about three of the eight investigated: Vicente Belda García, former Astana masseuse, already Ángel Vázquez and Luis Vicente Otín; These last two, “who have nothing to do with the events reported with the son of the former runner and director of Kelme. They do have in common that the substance menotropin – commercially called HMG-Lepori – was intercepted from all of them and whose injectables were identified in shipments between them by different means and uses. Maynar never prescribed it to its recipients according to the UCO and it was sent with the scraping of the commercial brand impression “in order to make the identification of the substance and its traceability difficult.” in an eventual inspection/interception,” the report says.

And he adds: “The first of the divergences is that the Public Prosecutor's Office understands that menotropin is a “legally authorized medication and as such not susceptible to incardination in the typical modality included in article 361 of the Penal Code despite the fact that said substance can have a “doping purpose for which it can be used in relation to sporting activities”. The Civil Guard understands that it has been used to violate anti-doping rules with a substance prohibited by the LOVE and that it has caused physical harm to López.”

Ciclo21 warns that “it also argues that article 362 quinquies of the Penal Code cannot be applied as recommended by the UCO because “it is configured as a crime of result, always due to its content, repetition of ingestion or other concurrent circumstances, which endanger their life or health”, that is, “which requires that the medication, still authorized but not allowed for the competition, causes a situation of danger to the health of the athlete, which is the legal good protected by this conduct. ”.

The Civil Guard report indicates that Maynar sent 'Supermán' López the planning for the Italy spin, race from which he retired in the fourth stage.

The plan

He says that later the vials of menotropin – and other products – were sent to “Vicente Belda García” to his home in Cocentaina (Alicante) – he told the judge that “I threw them in the trash” – he traveled to the start of the Giro de Italy in Budapest, he injected it – a practice prohibited by the UCI – and it caused side effects that forced him to retire in the fourth stage of the Italian grand round with swelling in his left leg, pain and discomfort as indicated in the messages those days between Maynar, Belda García and López. And all this outside the knowledge of the Kazakh team's medical group,” cyclo21 said.

“The prosecutor also says that “it has not been possible to sufficiently prove which athlete they were intended for and in relation to which specific competition, whether or to what extent it was consumed, the effect produced or the danger, both generic and specific.” “what this medication can cause when ingested.”

Miguel López and the plan with the doctor Maynar.

Perhaps that is the most surprising point because in the messages and listening provided by the Benemérita, Miguel Ángel López, his presence at the Giro d'Italia, the alleged distribution of the prohibited substance are accredited and identified – by their telephone numbers. menotropin by Belda García – codenamed by them “coconut oil” and/or “testis” – under instructions from Cáceres de Maynar and the physical damage caused, the key element to be able to accuse them of the crimes described in articles 361 and 362 quinquies”, it is noted.

In that Giro, on May 7, 2022, López loses 42 seconds in the individual time trial and Maynar obtains injectable diclofenac by falsifying the prescriptions in the name of an Italian.

On the rest day of the Giro, Maynar prescribed the muscle relaxant sirdalud, but López withdrew the next day in the stage that ended in the volcano. Etna.

The Spanish newspaper Marca revealed some conversations between Maynar and López in which they talk about the reaction the medication had.

“Miguel, the thing about the legs is fluid retention in the testis.. I have told Vicente to do rollers with a high cadence and low intensity this afternoon. “He'll tell you,” the doctor tells him.

And he adds: “Vicente has already told me about today. I think you may have inflammation of the femoral nerve and it would be good to take an anti-inflammatory and take the hydroxyl b1, b6 and b13”.

Conversation between doctor Maynar and López. See also Roger Federer: the 'last minute decision' on his retirement from tennis

López replied: “Let's see if I have a bad reaction to any of the new vitamins you sent me,” he says.

It is stated that the prosecutor has requested “the provisional dismissal of the three defendants mentioned related to the direct handling of menotropin because “there are no sufficient rational indications of criminality, so they would not receive criminal punishment. “The new judge in charge of the case already has work on his table.”

What will happen?

The same way, It is noted that the future of Maynar, Bartolomé, Belda Vicedo and Pereira is unpredictable.

“The prosecutor must also report her proposal after examining all the evidence of the investigation provided if she has not already done so. If she thinks the same as the others, the case may come to nothing despite the existing indications and evidence. On the other hand, if he considers that if any of them – or all of them – is likely to have committed a crime, he will file an indictment – there is no particular matter after the withdrawal of CELAD – after which the judge must open the oral process in which Superman López would appear as a witness and, therefore, obliged to tell the truth and tell everything that happened.”

Finally, of López, it is pointed out that the UCI is awaiting what happens with his process to make the decision whether to sanction him for four yearsif there is evidence that he had access to doping practices or otherwise acquit him.

(2027 Pan American Games: step by step, this is how Barranquilla lost the venue, chronology)

Sports