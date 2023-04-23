Miguel Angel ‘Superman’ Lopez he no longer rides in the big cycling leagues. He is not part of the World Tour, the highest category, he does not rub shoulders with the best riders on the planet, he does not share the lot with them in the most important races, but he is close, on their heels.

Lopez is part of Team Medellinfrom the Continental category, the third in the cycling ranking, and has excelled in what he has run.

He was forced to “hold on to that branch”, he took advantage of the life preserver that that squad threw at him when he was drowning and, as usual, he has responded with victories, the same ones that have him in fourth place among the most winning cyclists in what it’s about the season

There he rubs shoulders with Tadej Pogacar, who has 12 and leads the statistics; Jonas Vingegaard (9); Cousin Roglic (7) and the Colombian who reaches five.

the antecedent



The boyacense had to lose category, because his team Astana He terminated his contract in December 2022.

He did it because his name appears in a court in Cáceres (Spain), which is investigating a doping plot called Operation Ilex.

Being left without an option in Astana, because due to that inconvenience no other doors were opened for him in any World Tour squad and not in those of the ProTeam, so he accepted Team Medellín’s offer to race locally and continue, at least, active, without losing shape and ready so that when your problem is resolved, if it is in your favour, you can aspire to return to cycling Europe.

Miguel López has five race wins in the International Cycling Union (UCI). He won a stage and the title in the Return to San Juan in Argentinaprevailed in the time trial of the Cycling Nationals, won two days of the Back Bantrab, results that help him to be next to the most important pedalists in the world.

not worth everything



He also has the Villeta Clásica title, won stage victories and won the general classification of the Return to Tolima, competitions that are not on the UCI list.

It is clear that the level at which he has achieved these victories does not compare with the careers in which Pogacar, Vingegaard and Roglic have been, it is as if a Colombian soccer player is one of the highest scorers in the world playing in lesser category tournaments such as the Venezuelan or the Bolivian, keeping the proportions.

In the top 10 positions of the most winners of 2023 there is also the packer Tim Merlier, who has achieved five wins, but López wins his position because he has obtained three second places. tie with Tim Lermier and Yacine Hamza, but he surpasses them because he has had three second places.

the cyclist of Fishing, Boyaca, he beats men like sprinter Jasper Philipsen, who has had four wins; Tao Geoghegan Hart, that he prevailed in the general of the Tour of the Alps and adjusted four; and Remco Evenepoel, another big star, who has three wins this year.

By far, López is the best Colombian in that ranking, in a year in which the victories have not been so numerous.

He is followed by Juan Sebastián Molano, who adjusts two victories, a stage in the UAE Tour and the title in the Denain Grand Prix.

Lisandro Rengifo

Editor of EL TIEMPO

