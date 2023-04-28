‘Supermán’ López: terrible injuries from the accident, new medical report

The cyclist of the Team Medellín Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López was forced to retire in the second stage ofl Gila Tour, United States, after a terrible accident and when he was the leader of the general classification.

López had prevailed on the first day the previous Wednesday, wearing the leader’s red jersey, but in an oversight he fell to the ground and opted to get off the bike.

‘I didn’t see the hole’

The Boyacá runner was taken to a hospital where the first tests were carried out, but fractures had not been ruled out.

‘Supermán’ López presented lacerations to his arms, legs, back and both legs, after falling.

“There was a hole, but I didn’t see it. I was drinking water and there were shadows from trees and that’s why I didn’t realize the hole that was in front of me,” the runner said.

Team Medellín issued a message on social networks late Thursday night warning that the rider did not have a fracture.

“We report that after the medical check-ups, after today’s fall, @SupermanlopezN does not have any fractures 🙏🏻. The next few days will be a recovery for our corridor”, says the message.

