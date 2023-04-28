Friday, April 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

‘Supermán’ López: terrible injuries from the accident, new medical report

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 28, 2023
in Sports
0
‘Supermán’ López: terrible injuries from the accident, new medical report


close

Miguel Angel Lopez

Miguel Angel Lopez

Miguel Angel Lopez

The Colombian abandoned in the second stage of the Giro de Gila.

The cyclist of the Team Medellín Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López was forced to retire in the second stage ofl Gila Tour, United States, after a terrible accident and when he was the leader of the general classification.

López had prevailed on the first day the previous Wednesday, wearing the leader’s red jersey, but in an oversight he fell to the ground and opted to get off the bike.
(Friends of Clara Chía attack Shakira, what did Piqué say?) (An awkward moment by Gerard Piqué with Clara Chía in Abu Dhabi)

See also  Colombia, ready to fight in the Latin America Amateur Championship

‘I didn’t see the hole’

The Boyacá runner was taken to a hospital where the first tests were carried out, but fractures had not been ruled out.

‘Supermán’ López presented lacerations to his arms, legs, back and both legs, after falling.

“There was a hole, but I didn’t see it. I was drinking water and there were shadows from trees and that’s why I didn’t realize the hole that was in front of me,” the runner said.

Team Medellín issued a message on social networks late Thursday night warning that the rider did not have a fracture.

“We report that after the medical check-ups, after today’s fall, @SupermanlopezN does not have any fractures 🙏🏻. The next few days will be a recovery for our corridor”, says the message.
(Did Pinto deny the greeting to Bolillo? That’s how the reunion was) (Piqué, upon his arrival in Miami, arouses compassion: “it gave me a lot of pain”)

Sports

See also  Battle, first refueling then ... farewell: Boca Juniors exempts him at a gas station!

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Supermán #López #terrible #injuries #accident #medical #report

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Steam: The latest client update allows you to take notes while playing

Steam: The latest client update allows you to take notes while playing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result