The Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez won this Sunday the Back to San Juan, Argentina, after the last stage disputed with departure and arrival in San Juan, after 112 kilometers.

López got his second win so far in 2023 and defending the colors of the Team Medellin, who shook his hand, after Astana terminated his contract.

The Colombian had already won the Clásica de Villeta with his new squad and gives him, this Sunday, the second victory, the 24th in his sports career.

López left the Italian, Filippo Ganna (Ineos), in second place overall, and his compatriot, Sergio Higuita (Bora), in third.

With López’s, Colombian cycling adjusts its second title of the race, which since 2017 is part of the 2.1 calendar of the International Cycling Union (UCI).

Winner Anacona He was the first cyclist in the country to prevail in the general, it was in the 2017 edition, when the Frenchman escorted him in the general, Julian Alaphilippewhile Spanish Oscar Seville was third.

In the same way, cycling in the country has five podiums, the two titles indicated, and the three third places, two of Rodolfo Torres (2017 and 2018) and the one that Higuita achieved this time.

