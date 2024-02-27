A few weeks ago the Court of Instruction 3 of Cáceres issued an order of provisional dismissal for the former masseuse of the cycling team Astana Vicente Belda García and two others investigated for alleged crimes related to doping, including the Colombian Miguel Angel Lopezbut keeps the case open to his father, Vicente Belda Vicedo, and the doctor Marcos Maynar, among others.

Throughout 2022, the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard opened an investigation into an alleged plot dedicated to the distribution of prohibited drugs for doping among athletes.

What is known

Vicente Belda and his son, according to what sources close to the investigation told EFE at the time, would be related to the doctor and professor at the University of Extremadura (UEx) Marcos Maynar, who had already been arrested in May of that same year for the alleged crime of illegal drug trafficking, although he was released with charges after testifying in court.

The journalists from the specialized page www.ciclosmo21.es had access to the report of the prosecutor in charge of the case, Sonia Castaneda, in which he disagrees on several points of the investigation carried out by the doping section of the Central Operational Unit (UCO) and which was delivered to the fourth court of Cáceres, Spain.

According to Castañeda, in writing dated December 3, 2023, he only talks about three of the eight investigated: Vicente Belda García, former Astana masseuse, already Angel Vazquez and Luis Vicente Otín; These last two, “who have nothing to do with the events reported with the son of the former runner and director of Kelme. They do have in common that the substance was intercepted from all of them.” menotropin -commercially called HMG-Lepori– and whose injectables were identified in shipments between them through different routes and uses. Maynar never prescribed it to its recipients according to the UCO and it was sent with the scraping off of the commercial brand impression “in order to make the identification of the substance and its traceability difficult in a possible inspection/interception,” says the report. .

More tests

The Civil Guard report indicates that Maynar sent 'Supermán' López the planning for the Giro d'Italia, a race from which he withdrew in the fourth stage.

He says that later the vials of menotropin – and other products – were sent to “Vicente Belda García” to his home in Cocentaina (Alicante) – he told the judge that “I threw them in the trash” – he traveled to the start of the Giro de Italy in Budapest, He injected it – a practice prohibited by the UCI – and it caused some side effects that forced him to retire in the fourth stage of the Italian grand round with swelling in his left leg, pain and discomfort as indicated by the messages those days between Maynar, Belda Garcia and Lopez. And all this outside the knowledge of the Kazakh team's medical group,” cyclo21 said.

“The prosecutor also says that “it has not been possible to sufficiently prove which athlete they were intended for and in relation to which specific competition, whether or to what extent it was consumed, the effect produced or the danger, both generic and specific. “what this medication can cause when ingested.”

In that Giro, on May 7, 2022, López loses 42 seconds in the individual time trial and Maynar achieves diclofenac injectable by falsifying the prescriptions in the name of an Italian.

On the rest day of the Giro, Maynar prescribed the muscle relaxant sirdalud, but López withdrew the next day in the stage that ended in the volcano. Etna.

The Spanish newspaper Marca revealed some conversations between Maynar and López in which they talk about the reaction the medication had.

“Miguel, the thing about the legs is fluid retention in the testis. I have told Vicente to do rollers with a high cadence and low intensity this afternoon. “He'll tell you,” the doctor tells him.

And he adds: “Vicente has already told me about today.. I think you may have inflammation of the femoral nerve. And it would be good if you were given an anti-inflammatory and take hydroxyl b1, b6 and b13.”

López is provisionally suspended by the International Cycling Union (UCI), but he continues training, preparing his return, as long as the entity allows it.

Brayan Sanchez, cyclist Team Medellin, visited him. “We know that he is a great person, a great teammate and he has a lot of class. We know that his cycling is in Europe and we want him to return and fight the best,” said the rider.

