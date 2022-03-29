‘Supermán’ López, in the little one, in the Movistar 2021 documentary

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Miguel Ã ngel LÃ³pez, Colombian cyclist.
Miguel Ángel López, Colombian cyclist.
The documentary reveals what happened in the 2021 Vuelta a España.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
March 29, 2022, 08:52 AM
The commotion caused by the withdrawal of the Colombian cyclist Miguel Ángel López in stage 20 of the Vuelta a España Without the endorsement of the sports directors of the Movistar team, it has no name.
The scandal that unleashed the decision of the boyacense runner lasted for several weeks, to the point of breaking the contract with the squad, which united him for two more years.
It may interest you: (Egan Bernal wins first packaging in the return to the road, video)
López made the decision to get off the bike and get into the car when he felt that he was not helped by the team, when in a move by Adam Yates and Jack Haig He lost on the podium of the competition.
Some moments
The parties spoke, gave their version, but the decision was to reach an agreement and no longer belong to Eusebio Unzué’s rope and return to Astana, squad in which López appeared in Europe in 2015.
It is already traditional for the team to make its documentary of the year and this time ‘The least expected day 3’ has that tint of special because of what happened in the López theme.
On Monday the documentary was seen in Spain, but we will have to wait a few months in Colombia so you can see what really happened that time.
sports
March 29, 2022, 08:52 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Supermán #López #Movistar #documentary
Leave a Reply