Tuesday, March 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

‘Supermán’ López, in the little one, in the Movistar 2021 documentary

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 29, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Miguel Angel Lopez

Miguel Ã ngel LÃ³pez, Colombian cyclist.

Miguel Ángel López, Colombian cyclist.

The documentary reveals what happened in the 2021 Vuelta a España.

The commotion caused by the withdrawal of the Colombian cyclist Miguel Ángel López in stage 20 of the Vuelta a España Without the endorsement of the sports directors of the Movistar team, it has no name.

See also  F1 | Haas: Fittipaldi is the first name if Mazepin were to jump

The scandal that unleashed the decision of the boyacense runner lasted for several weeks, to the point of breaking the contract with the squad, which united him for two more years.

It may interest you: (Egan Bernal wins first packaging in the return to the road, video)

López made the decision to get off the bike and get into the car when he felt that he was not helped by the team, when in a move by Adam Yates and Jack Haig He lost on the podium of the competition.

Some moments

The parties spoke, gave their version, but the decision was to reach an agreement and no longer belong to Eusebio Unzué’s rope and return to Astana, squad in which López appeared in Europe in 2015.

It is already traditional for the team to make its documentary of the year and this time ‘The least expected day 3’ has that tint of special because of what happened in the López theme.

On Monday the documentary was seen in Spain, but we will have to wait a few months in Colombia so you can see what really happened that time.

See also  Cristiano Ronaldo: Georgina Rodríguez tells intimacies in a reality show

sports

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Supermán #López #Movistar #documentary

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Fuels today: prices per liter in Mexico March 29, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.