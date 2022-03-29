‘Supermán’ López, in the little one, in the Movistar 2021 documentary

The commotion caused by the withdrawal of the Colombian cyclist Miguel Ángel López in stage 20 of the Vuelta a España Without the endorsement of the sports directors of the Movistar team, it has no name.

The scandal that unleashed the decision of the boyacense runner lasted for several weeks, to the point of breaking the contract with the squad, which united him for two more years.

López made the decision to get off the bike and get into the car when he felt that he was not helped by the team, when in a move by Adam Yates and Jack Haig He lost on the podium of the competition.

Some moments

The parties spoke, gave their version, but the decision was to reach an agreement and no longer belong to Eusebio Unzué’s rope and return to Astana, squad in which López appeared in Europe in 2015.

It is already traditional for the team to make its documentary of the year and this time ‘The least expected day 3’ has that tint of special because of what happened in the López theme.

On Monday the documentary was seen in Spain, but we will have to wait a few months in Colombia so you can see what really happened that time.

