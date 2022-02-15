The Vuelta Ciclista a Andalucía/Ruta del Sol begins this Wednesday in Ubrique (Cádiz) with the Colombian Miguel Ángel ‘Superman’ López (Astana) as one of the main favorites for the final victory of this 68th edition, which has been marked in the previous days by the casualties of runners who, due to health precautions due to the possibility of contracting covid-19, have rejected their participation.

Other candidates to win the Andalusian round next Sunday in Chiclana de Segura (Jaén) are the Spanish Mikel Landa (Bharain) and Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos) and the British Simon Yates (BikeExchange) and Tao Geoghegan (Ineos).



Also included in this list of favorites are the Kazakh Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), who this Monday won the first edition of the Clásica Jaén Paraíso Interior with an exhibition on gravel sections; the Canadian Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech) or the German Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe).

The organizing company of the race, Deporinter, had closed one of the best participations in its history, but in the last few hours illustrious cyclists who were candidates for the final victory, such as the Spanish Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Luis Sánchez León (Bharain), the Italian Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and the Danish Jakob Fulgsang (Israel), all of them for reasons of health precaution, according to the promoters of the test.

In this way, the competition, which once again returns to its usual date of February after being held in 2021 in May due to the rebound in positive cases in the coronavirus pandemic, presents a five-stage route with 856 kilometers, a layout in which arrivals, runners and climbers will have their opportunity from Wednesday to Sunday.

The province of Jaén will once again be the protagonist in this edition, as it will host two stage finishes: the second, which will conclude in Alcalá la Real after starting from Archidona (Málaga); and the fifth and last, which will run between Huesa and Chiclana de Segura.

The first stage, the longest of the five scheduled, will be held between Ubrique and Iznájar (Córdoba), with a route of 200.7 kilometers and two mountain passes.

the tour

1st stage: Ubrique (Cádiz)-Iznájar (Córdoba), 200.7 kms.

2nd stage: Archidona (Málaga)-Alcalá (Jaén), 150.6 kms.

3rd stage: Lucena (Córdoba)-Otura (Granada), 152.6 kms.

4th stage: Cúllar Vega (Granada)-Baza (Granada), 165.6 kms.

5th stage: Huesa (Jaén)-Chiclana de Segura (Jaén), 167.1 kms.

