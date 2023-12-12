Miguel Ángel 'Supermán' López remains in limbo, after the decision of the International Cycling Union (UCI) to provisionally suspend him for possible doping.

López, who raced this year with Team Medellín, is being investigated for possible “use and possession of a prohibited substance in the weeks prior to the 2022 Giro.” It has been suspended since last July 25.

The Colombian cyclist is investigated in the middle of 'Operation Ilex', in which the doctor Marcos Maynar is also mentioned. He came out to defend López vehemently.

“As they say in Colombia, he would have sent me to hell if I had done it. The first condition he always set, from the start, was that no doping substances. How am I going to send this man something and on top of that send him with the records that are made in the Giro, in the Tour? Especially in Italy. It is absurd,” Maynar declared in an interview with El Contraanalytica directed by journalist Javier Ramírez.

The year has been very difficult for 'Supermán', who was also the victim of a robbery in Pesca (Boyacá), his homeland. On September 22, he was detained for three hours by three individuals who stole a Ford truck, a cell phone and 800 thousand pesos in cash.

López's reaction after a surprise control in the United States

While his situation is clarified and he hopes to be able to compete again, López went on vacation to the United States, more specifically to Disney. And even there they came to do a new check, without prior notice.

'Supermán' exploded on his social networks and talked about what happened during his rest period.

“I am surprised by something that just happened to me this morning, I had not wanted to say this in public, but it is time because a long time has passed. “Everyone knows the situation I am going through, the provisional suspension that the UCI has had for me that has been going on for almost 5 months, and that as of today I know absolutely nothing about my future,” López said in a video uploaded to his Instagram account. Instagram.



“I have collaborated, I have done the things they have asked of me. “I have collaborated with information, with controls, because I have passed many,” he insisted.

The Colombian rider asked that, just as they frequently carry out this type of controls, the investigation be expedited to find out if he can compete again.

“If they take the trouble to come here, let them take the same trouble to solve the issue for me and expedite me, investigate and give me the green light to do what I like because I am not hiding anything and I am clean, I have nothing what to see”, he concluded.

